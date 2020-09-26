Kevin Quantum's electrifying Britain's Got Talent semi-final performance

Kevin Quantum took to the stage on this evening's Britain's Got Talent with an electrifying performance.

This Saturday saw the third line-up of contestants compete for a place in the final in October.

They appeared in front of this year's set of judges - Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo and Alesha Dixon.

Performing this weekend was Kevin Quantum is a 39-year-old scientist from Edinburgh who fuses together magic, science and drama.

He took to the stage with a series of magical experiments involving static electricity that saw the judges and hosts on stage.

Watch Kevin Quantum's performance in the video above.

Ashley commented on the performance: "I love the fact that someone is making science cool. I'm just super excited and loved your audition but if I'm being honest I thought tonight felt like one big build up but without the big pay off moment.

"Some of the magic we've seen this competition has such hard hitting punchlines, I think this just fell short."

David added: "I enjoyed it. I found it at times hard to follow but I think that was because we were part of it and not looking at it. I think you did very well."

Alesha said: "If I'm being honest I did prefer the audition but I feel you created a good atmosphere in the room, it was mysterious and I loved that you mixed it up and made it different."

And Amanda agreed: "Personally I preferred the audition but I appreciate all the effort and prep put into it."

Other contestants on this weekend's semi-final were singer Belinda Davids, magician Jasper Cherry, dancing duo Billy and Chantelle, comedy singer Jon Courtenay, contortionist Papi Flex, singing dancing pair Katherine and Joe O’Malley and the Chinieke! Junior Orchestra.

At each semi-final two contestants will make it through the final.

The judges will select one act to go through to the final while the public will vote for another.

The acts in the final have the chance to win a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi-final rounds continue Saturday nights.