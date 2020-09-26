Britain's Got Talent 2020 results: Fourth act confirmed for the final

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 results are in with the latest act making it through to the final.

Comedy singer Jon Courtenay is the fourth of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this year.

The BGT 2020 semi-finalists were announced by the judges at the start of the month and tonight saw the fourth of five semi-finals.

Another eight acts performed in the hope of winning one of two spots in the live final.

Performing tonight were magician Jasper Cherry, the Chinieke! Junior Orchestra, singing & dancing duo Katherine and Joe O’Malley, comedy singer Jon Courtenay, contortionist Papi Flex, singer Belinda Davids, danger magic act Kevin Quantum and dance duo Billy and Chantelle.

In each semi-final the judges - David Walliams, Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden - will pick one act to make the final. The remaining seven performers will go forward to the viewer vote after the semi-final airs.

In the results tonight, hosts Ant and Dec first announced the top three acts as chosen by the panel as Belinda Davids, Jon Courtenay and Jasper Cherry. Each judge then voted for their favourite.

David and Ashley both voted for Jon while Alesha voted for Belinda. With the casting vote, Amanda voted for Jon sending him through to the final.

He reacted: "I wasn't expecting it! Now I've got to write something else! It's going to be a love song to my favourite television duo... Phil & Holly."

Belinda, Jasper and the remaining acts will go forward to the viewer vote with the results to be revealed in the final on October 10.

They will join the current finalists which include comedian Steven Royle, magician Magical Bones and dance duo Aaron & Jasmine.

The Top 10 acts will go head to head in the grand finale in October with a prize of £250,000 up for grabs.

For the time being, the Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final shows continue on Saturday nights on ITV.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance. This weekend saw the cast of Hairspray take to the stage.