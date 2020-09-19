Here's a full recap of this weekend's third Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!

Saturday September 19 saw Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo and David Walliams take up their seats at the judges' desk once more.

Advertisements

In each pre-recorded semi-final eight contestants will perform and two will go through into the final. The judges will select one performer to go through while fans at home will vote for another.

In the third BGT results it was Magical Bones selected by the judges before the public vote opened to those at home. The results of the public vote will be revealed later in the series.

For now, recap the third round of semi-final performances below...

Myra Dubois

Comedian Myra performed a comedy routine with the help of a special guest on stage as she invited Amanda Holden to join her as they performed "I Know Him So Well" by Barbara Dickson and Elaine Paige together.

Magical Bones

Magical Bones is a 37-year-old magician from London who combined dance and magic to continue the story told in his first audition of Henry Box Brown. Magical Bones showcased his own take on a 19th-centrary 'mystery door trick' with an illusion involving his girlfriend.

Advertisements

Ember Trio

Ember Trio are a musician trio aged between 23 and 28, from London who each play a string instrument. The group's performance received glowing comments from the judges with Alesha describing it as "intense".

Sign Along with Us

Sign Along with Us are a singing and signing choir aged between 4 and 64 from Manchester. They performed a medley of ‘True Colours’ by Cyndi Lauper and ‘Unbreakable’ by Kelly Clarkson for their semi-final performance this weekend.

Dario the dinosaur

Dario the singing and keyboard-playing dinosaur took to the stage on Saturday as he performed to ‘Love is Gone’ by David Guetta and Chris Willis but got buzzers from both David and Alesha.

Advertisements

Sirine Jahangir

15-year-old singer Sirine Jahangir from London left the judges mesmerised with her "magical" cover of ‘Carry you’ by Ruelle in this weekend's semi-final.

X1X Crew

X1X Crew are a dance troupe aged between 13 and 28 from India. Appearing virtually due to current travel restrictions, the group performed an acrobatic dance routine that wowed the judges.

Bhim Nirolua

54-year-old singer Bhim Nirolua from Reading performed his original song ‘Sunday Morning Love You’ for the panel but got a buzzer from Amanda.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.