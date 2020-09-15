ITV issue statement on Diversity's Britain's Got Talent performance

ITV have issued a statement in response to complaints about Diversity's Britain's Got Talent performance.

Over 20,000 have now complained to TV watchdog Ofcom after Diversity took to the stage last weekend with a routine inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Advertisements

In a short statement issued today (September 15), ITV said: "Britain's Got Talent has always been an inclusive show, which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity's performance on BGT."

They added: "Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain and their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020."

It comes after Diversity's Ashley Banjo, who as well as performing is sitting in for Simon Cowell on the panel, spoke about the reaction to the routine.

He said in a video on social media: "Honestly, it is overwhelming, the positive reaction to what we did, hundreds of thousands of messages, comments, DMs and interactions in the street.

"I know a lot of the press reports have been about the complaints and the negativity, which there has been a lot – there’s has been what, 15, 16,000 complaints, a lot of negativity thrown back at the performance.

Advertisements

"Trust me, I am right in the centre of it and the negativity is is the minority.

"The positive response has been huge, so thank you so much to everyone who has supported, shown love and stood by what we did."

Ashley has also got the support of fellow judge Amanda Holden who said this week: "It is extraordinary. I think the number of negative complaints means this conversation is right and fundamental."

She told Good Morning Britain: "What hasn't been really highlighted is we have been inundated with overwhelming positive responses, hundreds of thousands of them.

"As the BGT family, and Diversity are very much a part of that, Ashley is doing a phenomenal job as a judge, and we stand by him and stand by that performance 100 percent."

Advertisements

TV watchdog Ofcom has yet to confirm if it will be investigating the complaints further.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.