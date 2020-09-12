Britain's Got Talent 2020 results: Second act confirmed for the final

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 results are in with the second act making it through to the final.

Dance duo Aaron and Jasmine are the second of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this year.

The BGT 2020 semi-finalists were confirmed by the judges at the start of the month and this evening saw the second of five semi-finals.

A further set of eight contestants performed to try and win one of two spots in next month's final.

Taking to the stage tonight were dog act Amanda and Miracle, Liverpool comic Allan Finnegan, magician Damien O'Brien, Amanda's golden buzzer, singers Honey & Sammy, dancers Aaron and Jasmine, dance act The Coven, school choir Class Dynamix and singer Souparnika Nair.

This year, the results for the pre-recorded shows work a little differently. In each semi-final the judges - Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo - will pick one act to make the final.

The remaining seven performers will go on to the viewer poll once the show airs.

In the results tonight, hosts Ant and Dec second revealed the top three contestants as chosen by the panel as singer Souparnika Nair, dance pair Aaron and Jasmine and dance troupe The Coven. Each judge then voted for their favourite.

David voted for Aaron and Jasmine while Alesha & Ashley voted for The Coven. With the casting vote, head judge Amanda voted for Aaron and Jasmine sending them into the final.

The remaining seven acts will go forward to the viewer poll with the results to be revealed in the final on October 10.

They will join the current finalists which include comedian Steve Royle.

The Top 10 acts will compete in the grand finale next month with a prize of £250,000 up for grabs.

For now, the Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final shows continue on Saturday nights on ITV.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance. This weekend saw McFly performing.

Picture: ITV