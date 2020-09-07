The Britain's Got Talent 2020 grand final date has been confirmed.

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent will come to a close on Saturday, October 10, hosts Ant and Dec announced in this weekend's semi-final.

All going to plan, the search for the winner will reach its nail-biting climax as the British public crown their champion for 2020.

It's expected that, unlike the semi-finals, the final will be live as the top 10 acts perform.

After a series which has seen the good, the bad, the weird and the wonderful and has showcased the best talent on offer from singers and magicians to dancers and comedians, the final acts will go head-to-head as they try to capture the public’s hearts and votes.

The lucky winner will secure a life changing cash prize of £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

But just who will be the contestants that make it to the end?

In each semi-final, the judges pick one act to go through and the public will pick a second.

In the first heat, it was comedian Steve Royle who was chosen by the judges. Further acts for the final are to be confirmed.

Past series have also seen the ten finalists joined by one lucky wild card act chosen at the end of the semi-finals. A wildcard for 2020 hasn't yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, as well as the acts' performances, the series will see a number of guests including former winners Diversity, band McFly and X Factor star James Arthur.

For now, Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday night with its second semi-final.