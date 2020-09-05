Britain's Got Talent: Watch Fayth Ifil sing Stand Up For Something in semi-finals

Fayth Ifil shared a beautiful performance of 'Stand Up For Something' in the first Britain's Got Talent semi-final.

This weekend saw the first set of semi-finalists compete for a place in the final next month.

Advertisements

They were performing for a socially distant line up of judges - Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo and Amanda Holden.

One of the acts tonight was Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act, 13-year-old singer Fayth Ifil from Swindon who performed ‘Stand Up For Something’ by Andra Day.

Watch Fayth Ifil's performance in the video below...

Alesha said: "You did a brilliant job!"

Amanda added: "I feel dead relaxed when I watch you, I would pay good money to see you."

Advertisements

David commented: "That for me was the best performance of the night so far. I thought that was the performance of a star. Incredible."

And Ashley concluded: "Your voice control and stage presence is well beyond your years. You could honestly be a winner."

Other semi-finalists taking part in this evening's semi-final were danger magic act James Stott, dance act Yakub, singer Imen Siar, father & son magic duo James and Dylan Piper, dancers Urban Turtles, comic Steve Royle and choir SOS From the Kids.

In each semi-final two contestants will make it into the final.

The panel will choose one contestant to go through to the final while fans at home will vote for a second.

The acts in the final have the chance to win a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

Advertisements

The Britain's Got Talent semi finals continue Saturdays. A live final will take place next month.

Alongside the contestants, each semi-final will also include a special guest performance. This Saturday saw dance act Diversity return.