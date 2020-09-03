Amanda Holden to replace Simon Cowell as head judge on Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden will reportedly replace Simon Cowell as head judge on Britain's Got Talent.

It was previously confirmed that Simon won't be a part of this year's BGT semi-finals as he recovers from a recent bike accident.

Advertisements

While Ashley Banjo will sit in for Simon on the panel, Amanda will takeover the role of head judge.

She will have the deciding vote when it comes to any deadlock decision.

“She’s the only one, other than Simon, who has been there since Day One and has seen it all," a source told The Sun newspaper. “She cannot wait for the responsibility boost and is certainly going to take it in her stride.”

Speaking earlier this week, Amanda said she was "really excited" to return to the show.

Advertisements

She said: "I mean, it’s going to feel weird with new rules in place. There will be laughter and I’m sure there will be tears too. What you see is what you get. We’re pretty much the same on screen as we are off.

"Also, I have been getting glammed up every single day doing my radio show, but it’ll be great, and a real treat, to have my hair and makeup done by someone else again.

"I feel like I’ve kept some kind of normality throughout by hosting the Heart Breakfast show every weekday. I’ve been in London’s Leicester Square five days a week, for the last five months, with not a soul around and as a result it’s taken me half the travelling time!"

And Amanda is already looking to BGT 2021.

She revealed: "I’m really excited because 2021 is happening in whatever format it’s going to be in. That will be 15 years we’ve been going (and I’ve been there for all of them!) so hopefully, there’ll be a party.

Advertisements

"I also turn 50 next year, so I’m expecting a joint birthday! In fact, as a present I think I should be able to press all the golden buzzers!"

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV.