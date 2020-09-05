Britain's Got Talent 2020 results: First act confirmed for the final

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 results are in with the first act making it through to final.

Comedian Steve Royle is the first of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this year.

Advertisements

The BGT 2020 semi-finalists were unveiled by the judges last weekend and tonight saw the first of five semi-finals.

Eight acts performed in the hope of winning one of two spots in the live final.

Appearing tonight were comedian Steve Royle, singer Imen Siar, singer Fayth Ifil, choir SOS From the Kids, dancer Yakub, dancers Urban Turtles, father & son magicians James and Dylan Piper and danger magic act James Stott.

Due to the pandemic, the results for the pre-recorded shows work a little differently this year. Each week the judges - David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Ashley Banjo - will pick one act to make the final.

The remaining seven acts will go forward to the public vote after the show airs.

Advertisements

In the results tonight, hosts Ant and Dec first revealed the top three acts as chosen by the judges as Fayth Ifil, Steve Royle and James & Dylan Piper. Each judge then voted for their favourite.

David, Alesha and Ashley voted for Steve. Although her casting vote was not required, head judge Amanda also voted for Steve.

The remaining seven acts will go forward to the public vote with the results to be revealed in the final on October 10.

The finalists will go head to head in the grand finale later this year.

For now, the Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final shows continue on Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance. This weekend saw Diversity performing.

Picture: ITV