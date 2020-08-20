Britain's Got Talent will be back on TV before the end of August, ITV has confirmed.

The series aired its audition shows back in April but paused production on the semi-final stages due to the pandemic.

ITV have confirmed that Britain's Got Talent will start on TV again on Sunday, August 30 with a special catch up show.

Britain's Got Talent: The Finalists Revealed will run for 90 minutes between 6:30PM and 8PM.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will return with hosts Ant and Dec as the series picks off from when it ended back in the Spring.

The episode welcome back the acts who impressed the judges and made it through to the semi-finals.

They'll join 2020's five golden buzzer acts, singer Fayth Ifil; comedian and singer, Jon Courtney; choir Sign Along With Us; comedian Nabil Abdulrashid; and mother-and-daughter singing duo, Honey and Sammy.

Following the catch up, the semi-finals will air weekly with dates and times to be confirmed.

It's understood they will be pre-recorded in front of a virtual audience.

Meanwhile it was recently reported that Simon will appear via video link for the semi-finals due to a filming clash with America's Got Talent.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Simon is gutted to not be physically there for the semi- finals, but he’ll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show.

“He can keep an eye on David Walliams to make sure he doesn’t get too big for his boots while Simon is in the States."

As always, acts on the show are competing to win a £250,000 cash prize and a place on the Royal Variety Performance.

Details for the final are to be confirmed.