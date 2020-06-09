An opera singer had a shock for the Britain's Got Talent judges in an unseen audition.

40-year-old Ben Noir went before the panel in the latest episode of Britain's Got Talent: Unseen on ITV Hub.

Just in case singing opera wasn’t impressive enough - Ben has added a spectacular costume change into his routine too.

From a big reveal, to the flick of a heel - will he blow everyone away?!

You can watch Ben's Britain's Got Talent audition below...

While Ant and Dec helped out Ben with some props, Simon Cowell buzzed the audition.

It remains to be seen if we'll be seeing even more of Ben when the Britain's Got Talent live shows air later this year.

For now some more Unseen Britain's Got Talent auditions to watch include singer Tim Newman who wows the judges with a mega medley of songs.

Another Unseen audition shared saw vocal group The Firefighters impress with a powerful performance and a truly unique tap dancing act.

Acts who make it through to the semi-finals will go head to head for a £250,000 cash prize plus and spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV for its semi-finals later this year.

The public will vote for their favourites, ultimately deciding the winner.