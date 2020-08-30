The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalists have been confirmed: Meet the contestants who are in the semi-finals HERE!

After the auditions, Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back as the winner is crowned.

Sunday night saw the return of the BGT 2020 as the judges faced the difficult task of cutting down this year’s crop of talented contestants to the lucky 40, who get the chance to perform in the semi-finals. They joined the five golden buzzer acts who had a guaranteed spot in the semi-finals already.

Over Saturday nights this autumn, eight acts will perform weekly in a bid to win one of two spots in the final.

Up for grabs for the winner is a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Show.

But who's in the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals this year? Meet all the confirmed acts below...

Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalists

Sign Along With Us - GOLDEN BUZZER - Choir

Fayth Ifil - GOLDEN BUZZER - 12-year-old singer

Nabil Abdulrashid - GOLDEN BUZZER - 34 year old stand up comedian

Honey & Sammy - GOLDEN BUZZER - mother and daughter duo Honey, 14, and Sammy, 43

Jon Courtenay - GOLDEN BUZZER - 46-year-old comedy singer

Aaron and Jasmine are a dancing duo from London

Aidan McCann is a magician from Ireland.

Allan Finnegan is a comedian from Liverpool.

Amanda and Miracle, Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

Beth Porch is a singer from London.

Bhim Niroula is a singer from Reading.

Billy and Chantelle are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

Chinieke! Junior Orchestra is an orchestra from London.

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester.

Damien O’Brien is a magician from London.

Dario Grappeggia is a singing variety act.

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm.

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon.

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

James Stott is a danger magic act from Yorkshire.

Jasper Cherry is a magician from Lancashire.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

Kevin Quantum is a danger magic act from Edinburgh.

Magical Bones is a magician from London.

Myra Dubois is a comedian from London.

Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

Shalom Chorale are a choir from across the UK.

Sirine Jahangir is a singer from London.

Soldiers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield.

SOS From the Kids are a choir from Hampshire.

Souparnika Nair is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

Steve Royle is a comedian from Manchester.

The Coven are a dance act from across the UK.

Urban Turtles are a dance troop from South London.

Wesley Williams is a unicyclist from Florida.

X1X Crew are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals will begin on Saturday, September 5 on ITV.

They will then continue weekly leading to a grand final in October.