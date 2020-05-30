It was the final episode of Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions this weekend - recap all the acts here.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were back behind the judges' desk once more this evening as they scoured the UK for the best talent they can find.

Advertisements

Tonight's (May 30) episode was packed with more performances from acts all hoping to make it into the next round.

Airing Saturdays on ITV at 8PM, Britain's Got Talent hopefuls are going head to head for a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Recap the eighth and final round of auditions below...

Tom and Noelle

The Clayheads are made up of Tom and Noelle, aged 46 and 43 from Cork, Ireland. Their wacky audition impressed the judges by make faces out of clay, using their own faces. "I hate to admit it but it's quite entertaining," said Alesha as the judges gave the pair four yeses.

Dev, the ruler of Hell

Dev, the ruler of Hell, aka The Devil travelled from the pits of Hell to audition for the judges. Declaring he wanted to be "more positive" and spread some love, he performed a stripped back version of ‘Break Free’ by Queen. "You're certainly the best singing Devil we've had today," David quipped as Dev left with four yeses.

Advertisements

Roland Saunders

43-year-old Roland Saunders from London got four nos for his audition as Donald Trump, taking to the stage to dance and lip sync to various speeches and songs. "Thanks for making the effort," said Simon Cowell.

The Skin and Blister Sisters

The Skin and Blister Sisters from Windsor performed a disco medley whilst dressed as pilots, providing entertainment to the judges in 1st class. The act didn't do much to win over the judges who buzzed the pair off the stage.

Skin & Blister Sisters.

Damien O’Brien

34-year-old personal trainer Damien O’Brien from London hope that BGT could turn his passion for magic into a full time job. Damien performed a magic trick involving his phone calculator and some special dates provided by the judges. Simon described Damien as "unbelievably talented" with the judges all saying yes.

Advertisements

Johannes Stoetter

41-year-old visual artist Johannes Stoetter from Italy told a powerful story of ocean pollution by the medium of models and body painting. His "stunning" piece got rave reviews and four yeses from the judges.

Imen Siar

21-year-old Imen Siar from Croydon performed ‘Scars to your beautiful’ by Alessia Cara after admitting she hadn't told her dad about the audition and her hopes of becoming a singer. Imen got four yeses with Simon declaring: "You just made that song your version. It's going to be one of these auditions that I remember. I do believe there's more to come from you."

Mr and Mrs Brilliant

Mr and Mrs Brilliant are made up of 41-year-old Laura and 39-year-old Gareth. The perform a meditation mantra with the judges and audience as Gareth played the harp and Laura played the crystal Tibetan bowls and sang. Simon buzzed the act but the other judges gave the pair three yeses through to the next round.

Advertisements

Kai Hou

26-year-old Kai Hou from Berlin stunned the judges with an acrobatic performance on stage, involving jumping through hoops, and using David as his assistant. "That was the only time I really wanted one of these danger acts to go wrong so I'm disappointed," joked Simon. With four yeses, Kai was put through to the callbacks.

Belinda Davids

Closing this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions was 43-year-old singer Belinda Davids from Cape Town, South Africa. Belinda performed ‘One Moment in Time’ by Whitney Houston in a showstopping performance that saw her sail through to the next stage.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent will return with its live shows later this year.

After each episode, brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made available online exclusively via the ITV Hub.