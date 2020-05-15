Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back tonight for round six of the auditions.

Tonight sees the latest bumper episode on ITV from 8PM with more acts going before the judges.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell are once again back in their seats behind the judges' desk with Ant and Dec returning to watch on from the sidelines.

As always, Acts will need three or more yeses to get through with all the golden buzzers now used up.

One of the acts appearing this weekend are VA Kidz who invite the judges on a trip to Wonderland as Alice and the White Rabbit take the panel on a special journey down the rabbit hole.

Also on the show this weekend with a fabulously surprising act and to give spooning a whole new meaning are the Lozkha Brothers.

Also on the show this weekend are Pianist (and stripper) Emmanuel Vass, magician Hakan Berg, tuba player Krysztof Werkowicz and dance group Immortals.

We also meet knife-throwing act Claire-Marie and Jason, Jack Bevis, Dawn the belly-dancing Wookiee, Alex Gusev, singer Sirine Jahangir, Crissy Lee and puppet Patch.

Who will get through? Find out this evening on ITV!

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available on ITV Hub straight after.

The live shows will air late this year, with a date to be confirmed.