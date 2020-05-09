A magic dog act, a ukulele playing lobster and another golden buzzer were among the auditions on the fifth episode of Britain's Got Talent 2020.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams returned to the panel once more as they scoured the UK for the best talent they can find.

Advertisements

Tonight's (May 9) episode was packed with more performances from acts all hoping to make it into the next round.

Airing Saturdays on ITV at 8PM, Britain's Got Talent hopefuls are going head to head for a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Recap the third round of auditions below...

D Day Juniors

D Day Juniors are a War time vocal group set up by BGT alumni D Day Darlings. Made up of 20 members aged between 6 and 16 from the Midlands, they perform an original song called ‘Pass it on’ which is about passing the message forward and making new songs about remembrance. The polished performance got four yeses from the judges who were full of praise for the group.

Aaron and Jasmine

Dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine aged 28 and 32 from London brought plenty of chemistry as they performed a sizzling acrobatic Ballroom and Latin dance routine for their audition The pair got four yeses with David describing the performance as "totally sensational".

Advertisements

Lili Davies

68 year old Lili Davies is a musical comedian from London who performed an original song for her crush Simon Cowell called 'I Have Crush On You'. Simon said: "We've been making this show for 14 years, we've had some outstanding moments and this is in the Top 3. I thought the lyrics were so beautiful and touching." Lili left the stage with four yeses, seeing her through to the next round.

Dario

Dario the dino is a dinosaur who performs to LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem whilst playing the piano with a number of friends. The wacky audition split the panel with Amanda saying no but with yeses from the other judges, Dario made it into the next round.

Ryan Tracey

Ryan Tracey is a 38 year old Performance Improvement officer from Omagh, Ireland. He returned to the show after a previous audition, attempting to rebreak a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to Model 5 Balloon sculptures whilst blindfolded. With help from is son, Ryan took back the record and also got four yeses from the judges.

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil Abdulrashid is a 34 year old comedian from Croydon who performed stand up comedy for the judges which earned him Alesha Dixon's golden buzzer. She told him: "Your edgy, you're charismatic. I just loved it. I absolutely loved it. It was fantastic. You are a breath of fresh air."

Advertisements

Hot Lobster

Derek Neate aka Hot Lobster is a 49 year old Taxi Driver from Weston-Super-Mare. He performed an original song whilst playing the ukulele hoping it could become as big as Baby Shark. Unfortunately for Hot Lobster, the judges weren't feeling it and he was buzzed off the stage.

Soldiers of Swing

41-year-old Vince and 31-year-old Lee, both recruits in the Army Reserve, make up Soldiers of Swing who are a singing duo from Sheffield. They first performed ‘That’s Amore’ by Dean Martin but after a lukewarm reaction from the judges they went on to sing ‘Luck be a Lady’ by Frank Sinatra which earned them four yeses.

Amanda and Miracle

Amanda and Miracle are a dog magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland. Miracle and his owner Amanda performed a trick involving the judges and four other dogs which got the group through to the next round. Simon said: "The performance itself was fantastic. I have no idea how you did it."

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8PM on ITV.

After each episode, brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made available online exclusively via the ITV Hub.