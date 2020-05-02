A magician stunned the Britain's Got Talent judges with an incredible trick on tonight's episode.

This weekend (May 2) we met 37-year-old street magician Magical Bones from London.

Having been performing magic since the age of 10, he wowed the panel with a magic routine incorporating escape artistry with close up magic, telling the story of the slave Henry Brown.

After starting his act with a back flipping card trick, Magical Bones' main piece began by locking up an assistant in a box on the stage.

He then seemed to swap places with her before the judges' eyes, only for it to be revealed he was standing behind the panel the whole time.

Watch Magical Bones' audition in the video above.

Magical Bones, who told the judges he had dreams of heading to Vegas, won four yeses through to the next round.

David Walliams reacted: "That was very powerful and you are a very powerful presence. You've got that star quality and you really need to make it big."

Alesha Dixon said: "What you represent is so much bigger and that makes me feel so proud. I hope this is the start of something incredible for you, well done."

Amanda Holden added: "Thank you so much for bringing a coolness to magic which really made it more real but still very magical, it was brilliant."

Simon Cowell said: "The magical acts I love are the ones which have a story and the stage presence is so crucial and you've got that stage presence and the fact that maybe this show will give you the break you've been waiting for is a really fantastic feeling."

Other acts on Britain's Got Talent this weekend included daughter and mother act Honey and Sammy who won the latest golden buzzer from Amanda Holden after singing together.

We also met BGT's oldest ever act in the form of 96-year-old singer Nora Barton from West Yorkshire who performed Loveliest Night of The Year from the film ‘The Great Caruso’ with her daughter Pam playing the piano.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturdays at 8pm on ITV, followed by Britain's Got Talent Unseen on the ITV Hub.