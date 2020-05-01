Watch as dance duo take Britain's Got Talent judges by surprise

Here's a first look at this weekend's Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions as a pair of dancers take the stage by storm.

All the way from the Philippines, Ezekiel and Carl arrive with the dream of performing in front of the Royal Family.

"We really want to perform in front of the British Royal Family," they tell the judges.

But they've also brought their best dresses and a whole lotta SASS!

Watch a first look at their audition above and tune in this weekend to see their performance in full.

Britain's Got Talent's new series continues on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

Ant and Dec return to cheer and console those acts brave enough to face the judges and their infamous buzzers, while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return to the panel to preside over the best talent Britain has to offer.

As always, acts need at least three or more yeses to make the next round where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, five lucky acts will get the golden buzzer straight through to the semi-finals.

Currently, Simon Cowell, Ant & Dec and David Walliams have both chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving two more chances up for the grabs.

Those who make it through to the grand finale stand the chance of winning the top prize of £250,000 plus a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance in London.