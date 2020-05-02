A 96-year-old singer, a tap dancing crab and the fourth golden buzzer were among the auditions on the third episode of Britain's Got Talent 2020.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were back on the panel once more as they scoured the UK for the best talent they can find.

Tonight's (May 2) episode was packed with more hilarious, jaw-dropping and thoroughly entertaining performances.

Airing Saturdays on ITV at 8PM, Britain's Got Talent hopefuls are going head to head for a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Recap the third round of auditions below...

Urban Turtles

The Urban Turtles are a dance act who performed an energetic routine to some 90s Hip Hop Classics.

Chineke! Junior Orchestra

Made up of 65 members, Chineke! Junior Orchestra performed a mix of classic and modern songs in a bid to share their love of orchestral music. "What is there not to love? You came here to make classical musical cool and you did that brilliantly," David said.

Honey and Sammy

Honey and Sammy are a mother and daughter duo aged 14 and 43 from Essex. For their audition, Honey and Sammy originally performed She Used To Be Mine from musical Waitress before Simon stopped their audition. Encouraging them to sing a different track, the pair returned to perform Freya Ridings' Lost Without You and ended up getting Amanda's golden buzzer. Amanda said: "It was just the most wonderful thing to witness."

Birds of Paradise

Singing bird puppets Birds of Paradise performed to a medley of songs for the judges. Alesha and Amanda buzzed while Simon and David were on their feet. Ultimately the "bonkers" act got through after Alesha joined Simon and David in saying yes while Amanda kept her no.

Audrey and Antony

Audrey and Antony, aged 61 and 37 from Buckinghamshire, performed a number of ballroom dances dressed as Princess Leia and Darth Vader for their audition. The routine got buzzes from Alesha and Simon but did get one yes from David who remarked: "Full marks for originality, no marks for dancing."

Katherine and Joe O’Malley

Back auditioning for a third year, duo Katherine and Joe O’Malley performed to a medley of songs from the Little Mermaid dressed as Ariel and Sebastian the crab. While Simon buzzed the act, claiming it was their worst audition yet, the other judges gave three yeses seeing the pair through to the next round.

Ezekiel and Karl

Ezekiel and Karl, aged 20 and 23, flew all the way from the Philippines to audition for the judges. Saying they hoped to win the chance to perform for Royalty, they performed a dance routine to Proud Mary with numerous dress changes that saw them get four yeses. "It was totally joyus!" remarked David.

Magical Bones

Magical Bones is a 37-year-old magician from London who stunned the judges as he performed a routine incorporating escape artistry with close up magic while telling the story of the slave Henry Brown. The trick won Magical Bones four yeses, with Simon saying: "The fact that maybe this show will give you the break you've been waiting for is a really fantastic feeling."

Nora Barton

At 96-years-old, Nora Barton from West Yorkshire became BGT's oldest ever contestant as she performed Loveliest Night of The Year from the film ‘The Great Caruso’ with her daughter Pam playing the piano. David reacted: "You are a very special lady because you're full of life, full of laughter, full of joy, and you just entertained the nation at 96."

SOS From the Kids

SOS From the Kids are a choir aged between 4 and 16, from Hampshire. They performed an original song about the environment. Alesha said: "This is heaven. Watching you guys on stage is so joyful." With four yeses, the group got through to the next round.

