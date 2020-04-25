A 12-year-old singer, an Elton John tribute act and a fiery science experiment were among the auditions on the third episode of Britain's Got Talent 2020.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were back on the panel once more as they scoured the UK for the best talent they can find.

Advertisements

Tonight's (April 25) episode was packed with more hilarious, jaw-dropping and thoroughly entertaining performances.

Airing Saturdays on ITV at 8PM, Britain's Got Talent hopefuls are going head to head for a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Recap the third round of auditions below...

Class Dynamix

Class Dynamix are 28-member strong school choir aged 9-11 from Leeds. After getting a surprise visit from Simon at their school inviting them to audition after teacher Danny applied on their behalf, the group performed a song about bullying at their audition. "What a brilliant song and you performed it fantastically," said David as he and the other judges gave the group four yeses.

Jonny Berliner

Jonny Berliner is a 39-year-old former science teacher from London. Who performed an original song about energy wanting to show the judges that they could have fun while still talking about science. Unfortunately, Jonny's song didn't hit the right notes and he got four buzzers.

Kevin Quantum

Kevin Quantum is a 39-year-old scientist from Edinburgh. He appeared on stage with a home made invention that fused magic, science and drama: an industrial sized harmonic pendulum made up of swinging cannonballs which were set on fire. Blindfolded, Kevin walked through the contraption to rapturous applause from the audience and four yeses from the judges.

Billy & Chantelle

Billy & Chantelle are aged 14 and 12 from Birmingham who have been dancing together for three months. They performed an emotional contemporary routine to Katie Thompson's Heaven Is A Place On Earth. The pair got four yeses from the judges for their talent, securing a spot in the next round.

Advertisements

Fayth Ifil

Fayth Ifil is a 12-year-old singer from Swindon. She performed a cover of ‘Proud Mary’ by Tina Turner which left the audience and judges on their feet - and Simon hitting the golden buzzer. David added: "Very occasionally on this show someone comes on the stage and you think 'They are born to be a superstar'."

The Coven

The Coven are a dance group aged 10-19 from across the North of England. After freaking out the judges by starting their routine in darkness, the group burst into an haunting dance routine while dressed as witches which got them four yeses.

Allan Finnegan

Allan Finnegan is a 52-year-old Baptist Minister from Liverpool who impressed the judges with a stand up comedy routine. David said: "Super funny, I loved you Reverend, I'm going to say yes," while Alesha described Allan as a "breath of fresh air". With four yeses, Allan made it through to the next round.

Elite Elton

Aged 49 from Guildford, Elite Elton performed a number of classic Elton John hits at the piano joined on stage by a group of feather covered dancers.

Bhim Niroula

Bhim Niroula is a 54-year-old from Reading who performed an original song dedicated to his partner called ‘Sunday Morning Love You’. Simon wasn't a fan of the performance but the other judges couldn't get enough of Bhim an with three yeses he made it into the next round.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8PM on ITV.

After each episode, brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made available online exclusively via the ITV Hub.