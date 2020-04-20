The Britain's Got Talent judges were left shocked by a super dangerous escape act at this year's auditions.

In an unseen audition shared online, duo Li Lau & Brendon appeared before the panel of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Advertisements

They told how they had created a "very dangerous and unique escape act that combines skills of escapology with mentalism."

Li Lau was restrained to a chair using chains, padlocks and handcuffs - with Ant and Dec securing the locks - while a crossbow was aimed at his head.

Connected to the trigger of the crossbow was a scale which when tipped would fire the crossbow.

For the act, Li Lau attempted to escape from the chains while Brendon tried to stop the dart firing by solving Rubik’s Cubes which he used to weigh down the scale.

Brendon's Rubik’s Cubes skills helped save Li as he escaped from the chains just before the scale tipped and the crossbow bolt fired.

You can watch the full audition in the video above.

More Britain's Got Talent auditions air in the show's new spin-off Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen which is available online via the ITV Hub.

A teaser for the new spin-off reads: "From the mystifying to the magical, plus everything in between, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will give even more contestants their moment in the spotlight where they can showcase their incredible talents to both the judges and the audience at home.

"And with extra interviews from the nation’s favourite TV duo, Ant and Dec, as well as unseen comments from our formidable foursome – show creator Simon Cowell plus Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be unmissable viewing."

New episodes are uploaded weekly straight after the main show airs on Saturday nights on ITV.