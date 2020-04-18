A 10-year-old magician stunned the Britain's Got Talent 2020 judges with some close up tricks on tonight's show.

Aidan McCann is a 10-year-old from Ireland who has been doing magic for five years and usually performs in front of his family.

"My big dream is to win the £250,000 and perform in front of the Royal Family," said Aidan in tonight's episode.

Starting his audition, he asked Alesha Dixon for one of her rings before making it disappear in front of her with the help of a napkin.

Next, Aidan gave Simon Cowell a gift to unwrap which was a watch. Unscrewing the back of the watch, Simon found Alesha's ring.

Aidan then once again asked to borrow Alesha's ring, making it disappear for a second time before it reappeared tied to his shoelace.

The audition prompted a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

"I was just memorised by it all, you my friend are a star," said Alesha Dixon.

Simon joked: "At what age did you start Hogwarts school?" before continuing: "You're very likeable, you have a huge talent, I think you could do very well in his competition this year."

With four yeses, Aidan sailed through to the next round.

Other acts on this weekend's show included dance group The Mini Beez, comedy impressionist Clare Harrison McCartney and stunt unicyclist Wesley Williams.

Also going before the judges were choir Shalom Chorale, singer-songwriters Jon Courtenay and Beth Porch, plus Jack Price - who got David involved in his daredevil motorcycle trick.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday nights on ITV.

The live shows will air later this year.