Britain's Got Talent 2020 spoilers! Meet tonight's contestants

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 starts tonight on ITV and here’s a first look at all the contestants.

Tonight sees a bumper opening episode on ITV from 8PM with ten acts hoping for at least three yeses from the judges.

Or even that elusive golden buzzer which would see them straight into the live shows.

So who are the first batch of hopefuls? Meet the potentially talented, wacky and wonderful lot below…

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent acts

St Anne’s Gospel Choir

St Anne’s Gospel Choir are a choir made up of some 81 girls aged 11-35 from London who perform a cover of Emeli Sandé’s ‘Shine’.

Nu Crew

Nu Crew are a hip hop dance troop, aged 5-10 from Glasgow. Going before the judges tonight, they perform an energetic routine to a mash up of nursery rhymes and commercial music.

James and Dylan Piper

Father son magic duo James and Dylan Piper are aged 38 and 13 respectively from South Wales. The pair's audition sees them performing a card trick and a mind reading trick involving Simon and his relationship with his son, Eric.

Diana Vedyashinka

Diana Vedyashinka is a 35-year-old trainer and dog act from Russia who appears on stage with her five dachshunds for a unique dance routine.

Yakub

Yakub is a 10-year-old dancer from Stratford Upon Avon who performs a dance inspired by The Lion King.

Papi Flex

Papi Flex is a 26-year-old contortionist from Belgium.

Steve Royle

Steve Royle is a 51-year-old comedian from Manchester who attempts to entertain the judges with a variety of props including ping pong balls and guitars.

Sign Along With Us

Sign Along With Us are a signing choir made up of 37 children and 28 adults aged 4-58 from Manchester. They sing and sign along to The Greatest Showman hit This is Me.

Mr Cuddles

Mr Cuddles is a wannabe Super Villain who introduces the panel to a machine which can transform him into the face of one of the judges.

X1X Crew

The X1X Crew dance troop are aged 14-28 from India. They perform a fast-paced exciting routine mixing hip hop and jhama, and incorporating acrobatic elements.

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 airs at 8PM tonight on ITV with the first auditions.

Straight after you can watch brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen exclusively online via the ITV Hub.