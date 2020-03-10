Diversity 2021 tour tickets and venues for their 'Connected' show

Britain's Got Talent stars Diversity are heading out on a tour - here's all the info on tickets and venues!

Diversity's 2021 tour is called Connected and comes more than a decade after the dance troupe won BGT in 2009.

The group, created by Ashley Banjo, has gone on to become the biggest dance act in the UK with a string of sell out shows.

Over the past 10 years thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public they have continued to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances.

Their new 2021 tour is set to be even bigger, and as Diversity promised their fans on the Born Ready tour, they will continue the legacy of Diversity and never let anyone tell them they cannot achieve something.

Check out all of the Diversity 2019 tour dates and tickets below...

Diversity 2021 tour tickets

Mar 19 Fri The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury - Aylesbury 18:30 Book tickets

Mar 20 Sat Harrogate Convention Centre - Harrogate 18:30 Book tickets

Mar 21 Sun Victoria Theatre - Halifax 18:30 Book tickets

Mar 23 Tue Venue Cymru Theatre - Llandudno 19:00 Book tickets

Mar 26 Fri The Alexandra - Birmingham 18:30 Book tickets

Mar 27 Sat The Alexandra - Birmingham 13:30 Book tickets

Mar 27 Sat The Alexandra - Birmingham 18:30 Book tickets

Mar 30 Tue Royal and Derngate - Northampton 18:30 Book tickets

Mar 31 Wed Royal and Derngate - Northampton 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 2 Fri Royal Concert Hall Notts - Nottingham 19:15 Book tickets

Apr 3 Sat Bonus Arena, Hull - Hull 13:30 Book tickets

Apr 4 Sun Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall - Sheffield 13:30 Book tickets

Apr 4 Sun Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall - Sheffield 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 6 Tue Sage Gateshead - Gateshead 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 7 Wed Sage Gateshead - Gateshead 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 9 Fri Hexagon Theatre - Reading 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 10 Sat Hexagon Theatre - Reading 13:30 Book tickets

Apr 13 Tue Bristol Hippodrome - Bristol 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 14 Wed Bristol Hippodrome - Bristol 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 16 Fri The London Palladium - London 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 17 Sat The London Palladium - London 13:30 Book tickets

Apr 21 Wed Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - Liverpool 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 23 Fri Blackpool Opera House - Blackpool 19:00 Book tickets

Apr 24 Sat Usher Hall - Edinburgh 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 25 Sun York Barbican - York 19:45 Book tickets

Apr 27 Tue Ipswich Regent Theatre - Ipswich 18:30 Book tickets

Apr 30 Fri Southend Cliffs Pavilion - Southend-On-Sea 18:30 Book tickets

May 1 Sat Southend Cliffs Pavilion - Southend-On-Sea 13:30 Book tickets

May 1 Sat Southend Cliffs Pavilion - Southend-On-Sea 18:30 Book tickets

May 2 Sun Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff 13:30 Book tickets

May 5 Wed G Live Guildford - Guildford 18:30 Book tickets

May 6 Thu G Live Guildford - Guildford 18:30 Book tickets

May 8 Sat The Brighton Centre - Brighton 13:30 Book tickets

May 8 Sat The Brighton Centre - Brighton 18:30 Book tickets

May 9 Sun Plymouth Pavilions - Plymouth 18:30 Book tickets

May 11 Tue Carlisle Sands Centre - Carlisle 18:30 Book tickets

May 14 Fri Palace Theatre Manchester - Manchester 18:30 Book tickets

May 15 Sat Palace Theatre Manchester - Manchester 13:30 Book tickets

May 15 Sat Palace Theatre Manchester - Manchester 18:30 Book tickets

May 18 Tue De Montfort Hall - Leicester 18:30 Book tickets

May 21 Fri New Theatre Oxford - Oxford 18:30 Book tickets

May 22 Sat Bournemouth International Centre - Bournemouth 13:30 Book tickets

May 22 Sat Bournemouth International Centre - Bournemouth 18:30 Book tickets

May 24 Mon Regent Theatre - Stoke-On-Trent 18:30 Book tickets

May 25 Tue Regent Theatre - Stoke-On-Trent 18:30 Book tickets

May 28 Fri Kings Theatre Glasgow - Glasgow 18:30 Book tickets

May 29 Sat Kings Theatre Glasgow - Glasgow 13:30 Book tickets

May 29 Sat Kings Theatre Glasgow - Glasgow 18:30 Book tickets

