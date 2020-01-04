Amanda Holden has reportedly signed a new three-year deal to stay on Britain's Got Talent.

Amanda, who has been a judge on the show since the very first episode, will apparently get paid £1 million a series.

It comes after Ant and Dec closed a supposed £40 million deal for ITV that will also see them stay as hosts of BGT, together with shows including I'm A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Amanda will join Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon back on the panel, with filming starting later this month.

A source claimed to The Sun newspaper: “The show wouldn’t be the same without Simon and Amanda.

“The judges’ chemistry plus her incredible outfits and down-to-earth humour have been a hit since the very start."

It was recently claimed that Amanda would also be performing on this year's live shows after signing a record deal to release an album.

"I will be terrified but enjoy every second," she said last year. "Going out there on my own to perform some-thing off my album is terrifying but exciting."

The new series of Britain's Got Talent will launch on TV later in the Spring, typically starting in mid-April.

Auditions will film in January and February at the London Palladium and The Lowry in Manchester.

As always, there will be a live crowd at every venue acting as the show's fifth judge to help the panel make their decisions and making sure the judges know when they disagree with their choices!

To be in the audience, you can get completely free Britain's Got Talent audience tickets online right now, but be quick!

Meanwhile if you want to audition there is STILL TIME (as we write this!), visit the BGT application website HERE on how to try out. Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions will close on the 9 February 2020 at 23:59 GMT.

Britain's Got Talent will air on ITV later this year.