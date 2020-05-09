Britain's Got Talent auditions 2021: Here's how to apply for next year's series

Britain's Got Talent 2021 is coming and auditions for the show next year are now open.

While the current series is still on the air, you can already apply for 2021's fifteenth series.

Once again, the nation’s favourite talent show is hitting the road, scouring the length and breadth of the country to find talented acts for next year's competition.

The Britain’s Got Talent team will be visiting cities across the UK as part of the show’s audition tour, looking for the best talent around. So if you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, now is the time to show the team what you’ve got.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2021 to impress the panel and make the live shows.

As always, Britain's Got Talent 2021 auditions are open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Apply for Britain's Got Talent 2021

Aspiring acts can apply online now via https://www.itv.com/britainsgottalent/apply-now-for-bgt-2021.

You can apply to perform in person, by uploading a video of your act or even by post with a DVD of your performance.

You can also apply on WhatsApp by sending a video message, link to a Youtube clip or an existing video.

Successful applicants could then be headed for the judges’ auditions 2021.

Currently the deadline for online applications is by the closing date on 15th February 2021 at 23:59 GMT

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are all expected to return as judges with Ant and Dec hosting the series.

For now, Britain's Got Talent's current series continues Saturday nights on ITV.