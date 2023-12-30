The Masked Singer UK is back tonight on ITV1 with the start of a brand new series.

In the new series, 12 renowned celebrities perform incognito, shrouded in intricately designed costumes. They keep their real identities a closely guarded secret, adding an exciting layer of intrigue to the show.

A panel of top-tier celebrity detectives faces the challenging task of piecing together clues and guessing who’s behind the mask. The twist? The true identity of each celebrity is only revealed when they’re eliminated and unmasked on stage.

What time is The Masked Singer on tonight?

The first episode begins tonight (30 December 2023) at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Tonight’s show promises a thrilling competition as the first six masked singers take to the stage. As the show concludes, the identity of the first celebrity will be unveiled.

This season ramps up the excitement with even more difficult clues, breathtaking performances and astonishing reveals. As the crowd chant’ take it off’, who is behind the Mask?”

The Masked Singer: SR5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Kricket, Weather, Marypole, Bigfoot, Egg & Rat. (C) ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Back on the panel are Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall. They will be joined by an array of guest stars.

This year, the show will welcome an array of new celebrity participants including television host Lorraine Kelly, comedian and actor Rob Brydon, and singer Ellie Goulding.

Joining them will be actress Jennifer Saunders and pop singer Olly Murs.

Additionally, former contestants Sir Lenny Henry, previously known as The Blob, and Charlie Simpson, who was behind the Rhino mask, will make a comeback on the show.

Speaking about the new series, host Joel Dommett said: “I think we’ve definitely got some of the best vocalists we’ve ever had on the show and we’ve had some really incredible ones in the past.

“The show goes through an interesting meandering of, we are all here for all the new characters, but then maybe the better singers start to get through in the last rounds, usually the final. Let’s be honest, it’s usually really incredible singers left at that point. This year I really do feel like we’ve got some of the best we’ve ever had.”