Here’s your guide to tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special!

This evening will see the ballroom transformed into a magical winter wonderland for the latest Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas on TV?

You can tune in to the show today (Monday, 25 December) from 4:40PM on BBC One. The episode will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

And don’t worry if you’ll be busy sleeping off that Christmas dinner, you can catch up via iPlayer after the episode premieres.

This year’s special features six brand new celebrity contestants, all vying for the title of Christmas Champion 2023.

The couples will showcase festive routines, hoping to impress the esteemed panel of judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas – as well as the voting studio audience.

Who’s on the cast?

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line up features:

Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkova : History broadcaster and author Dan Snow will perform a gingerbread-themed Jive with Nadiya Bychkova.

: History broadcaster and author Dan Snow will perform a gingerbread-themed Jive with Nadiya Bychkova. Sally Nugent and Graziano Di Prima : BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent teams up with Graziano Di Prima for a festive Foxtrot.

: BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent teams up with Graziano Di Prima for a festive Foxtrot. Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu : EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick presents a Christmas Quickstep with Nancy Xu.

: EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick presents a Christmas Quickstep with Nancy Xu. Tillie Amartey and Neil Jones : Actress Tillie Amartey, soon to be seen in BBC One’s Waterloo Road, joins Neil Jones for a festive Jive.

: Actress Tillie Amartey, soon to be seen in BBC One’s Waterloo Road, joins Neil Jones for a festive Jive. Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystal : Rugby Union player Danny Cipriani pairs with Jowita Przystal for a Christmas Cha Cha Cha.

: Rugby Union player Danny Cipriani pairs with Jowita Przystal for a Christmas Cha Cha Cha. Keisha Buchanan and Gorka Marquez: Singer songwriter Keisha Buchanan of Sugababes fame takes to the floor with Gorka Marquez.

The special will also feature a performance by Sam Ryder and two spectacular group routines from the celebs and professionals.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will mark the routines. But ultimately, it will be down to the studio audience to vote for the winner.