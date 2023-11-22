Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line up 2023 revealed

The first celebrities on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line up have been announced.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to make a festive return to the ballroom this Christmas Day, transforming it into an enchanting winter wonderland for a star-studded Christmas special.

In this highly anticipated event, six new celebrity contestants will step onto the dance floor, each aiming to win the title of Christmas Champion 2023.

The special will feature six pairs, each performing a holiday-themed dance routine, hoping to dazzle the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas – as well as the voting audience in the studio. The competition promises to be fierce as viewers wait to see which couple will shine brightest and take home the coveted Christmas trophy.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line up

Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkova

Broadcaster Dan Snow was announced as the first celebrity included in 2023’s Christmas line up, he will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Dan Snow said: “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”

Sally Nugent and Graziano Di Prima

Sally Nugent was the second Christmas celebrity to be revealed, she will be paired with Graziano Di Prima. A familiar face on BBC One’s BBC Breakfast, Nugent has reported on major news and sports events over the past two decades. In recent times, she has gained recognition for her work with former sports stars affected by motor neurone disease.

Sally Nugent said: “I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. I’m hoping the judges will be kind – and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”



Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu

Actor Jamie Borthwick was revealed as the third Christmas celebrity and he will be paired with Nancy Xu. Jamie is best known for playing Jay Brown in the BBC’s flagship continuing drama EastEnders.

Jamie Borthwick said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer…get me on that dancefloor!”

The remaining Christmas line up will be announced on It Takes Two on BBC Two on Thursday, 23 November.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.