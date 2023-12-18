Celeb Cooking School cast and start date for series 2

Celeb Cooking School returns to E4 in 2024 for series two with a brand new cast.

The show will feature a collection of celebrities who admit to being hesitant in the kitchen as they dive into the culinary world.

Legendary chef Giorgio Locatelli re-opens his cookery school to prove that he can teach anyone how to cook – even clueless celebrities

When is Celeb Cooking School back on TV?

The new series of Celeb Cooking School will begin on E4 on Monday, 8 January at 8PM.

Series 2 will have eight episodes which will continue on Monday – Thursday nights on E4. You’ll also be able to watch online on Channel4.com.

Cast of Celeb Cooking School

Those on the line up of Celeb Cooking School are:

Made in Chelsea royalty Liv Bentley

Geordie Shore hunk Scotty T

Dancing legend Louie Spence

Actor Ruth Codd

Lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio

Drag Race champion Blu Hydrangea

Rapper Nadia Rose

Reality star James Argent

They’re determined to demonstrate to Giorgio that they are not the least skilled chef in the group.

In the initial cooking class, Locatelli skilfully avoids a disastrous gammon joint and a curry catastrophe, then organizes the celebrities into pairs for a challenge involving two of his renowned dishes. The menu features stuffed gnocchi and an Eton mess meringue sphere. Who will manage to impress the Michelin-starred chef and who will be the first to exit the cooking school?

Elsewhere, student James ‘Arg’ Argent presents a tempura sushi dish that leaves Giorgio utterly disappointed. Meanwhile, teammates Ruth and Scotty T find themselves in a tense situation during their chicken Kiev and panna cotta task, and Louie starts to harbour a fondness for the Chef.

Celeb Cooking School first aired in 2022 with a line up including Kerry Katona and Sam Thompson.