tellymix
Advertisements

Celeb Cooking School cast and start date for series 2

By Tom Harris | Published
Celeb Cooking School cast of series 2
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Celeb Cooking School returns to E4 in 2024 for series two with a brand new cast.

The show will feature a collection of celebrities who admit to being hesitant in the kitchen as they dive into the culinary world.

Legendary chef Giorgio Locatelli re-opens his cookery school to prove that he can teach anyone how to cook – even clueless celebrities

When is Celeb Cooking School back on TV?

The new series of Celeb Cooking School will begin on E4 on Monday, 8 January at 8PM.

Series 2 will have eight episodes which will continue on Monday – Thursday nights on E4. You’ll also be able to watch online on Channel4.com.

Cast of Celeb Cooking School

Those on the line up of Celeb Cooking School are:

  • Made in Chelsea royalty Liv Bentley
  • Geordie Shore hunk Scotty T
  • Dancing legend Louie Spence
  • Actor Ruth Codd
  • Lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio
  • Drag Race champion Blu Hydrangea
  • Rapper Nadia Rose
  • Reality star James Argent

They’re determined to demonstrate to Giorgio that they are not the least skilled chef in the group.

In the initial cooking class, Locatelli skilfully avoids a disastrous gammon joint and a curry catastrophe, then organizes the celebrities into pairs for a challenge involving two of his renowned dishes. The menu features stuffed gnocchi and an Eton mess meringue sphere. Who will manage to impress the Michelin-starred chef and who will be the first to exit the cooking school?

Elsewhere, student James ‘Arg’ Argent presents a tempura sushi dish that leaves Giorgio utterly disappointed. Meanwhile, teammates Ruth and Scotty T find themselves in a tense situation during their chicken Kiev and panna cotta task, and Louie starts to harbour a fondness for the Chef.

Celeb Cooking School first aired in 2022 with a line up including Kerry Katona and Sam Thompson.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook