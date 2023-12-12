First Dates returns with new cast and new location

Channel 4’s hit show First Dates is set to return in 2024 with its grandest series yet.

The BAFTA-winning dating series, hosted by maître d’ Fred Sirieix, will be filmed in a brand new location and feature new cast members.

When does First Dates start on TV?

The new series of First Dates begins on Tuesday, 2 January at 10PM on Channel 4.

You can also watch online via Channel4.com, with the next episode streaming straight after the first airs on TV.

Where is First Dates filmed?

The new First Dates filming location will unfold in the picturesque city of Bath, a new setting that promises to add an extra layer of charm and romance.

The new restaurant finds its home in the enchanting and beautiful The Botanist Bath, situated within the remarkable Octagon Chapel.

The series will continue to capture the magic of first meetings, with the new season set in a brand-new restaurant location.

Meet the new and returning cast

Joining the beloved Fred Sirieix will be a mix of familiar and new faces.

Fans will be delighted to see bartender Merlin Griffiths and waitress Cici Coleman return, alongside Francesca Martu from First Dates Hotel.

Adding to the dynamic team are newcomers Kofi Yeboah-Mensah, Aoife Smyth and Jamie McCleave.

New First Dates cast members

Francesca Martu

Francesca, originally from Italy and a veteran in the hospitality business with over 20 years of experience, is no stranger to viewers, having previously appeared in *First Dates Hotel*. Her journey, from a sommelier to a Hotel Manager, brings her back to Bath, a city she adores for its romantic essence.

Jamie McCleave

A skilled bartender with a flair for cocktails, Jamie McCleave, a native of Bath, boasts a career that includes a stint at the prestigious Savoy in London. His passion for high-end service and mixology makes him a valuable addition to the *First Dates* family.

Aoife Smyth

Often dubbed the ‘Oprah of the industry’, Aoife’s love for the social aspects of the restaurant world shines through in her work. Her background in theatre and ongoing pursuit of learning Italian reflects her dynamic and engaging personality, vital for creating memorable dining experiences.

Kofi Yeboah-Mensah

Kofi’s experience spans various bars and restaurants in London. Known for his keen interest in wine and his natural ability to play ‘wing man’ on dates, Kofi is enthusiastic about the romantic possibilities his role in the show presents.

First Dates returns to Channel 4 on TV and online from 2 January 2024.