First Dates is to relocate to a new restaurant in Bath for the show’s 10th anniversary.

Maître d’ Fred Sirieix and his team of cupids will be back to matchmake for new singletons.

Filming will take place at The Botanist bar & restaurant in Bath this summer with the episodes to air on Channel 4.

First Dates originally filmed in London before moving to Manchester in 2021.

Meanwhile it’s not just the restaurant that’s changing, with producers Twenty Twenty teasing “brand-new cast members, a format refresh, and some of the most unforgettable dating moments the show has ever featured”.

First Dates first debuted in 2013 and in the ten years since Fred Sirieix and his team have helped match up hundreds of couples, leading to a host of engagements, marriages and even a baby.

Fred Sirieix said: “Making this new series feels special, celebrating a decade of bringing people together on the show, but there’s always more love to be found. They say Bath is the most romantic City in the UK and its true, so what better place to set the scene for romance to blossom than there!”

James O’Reilly, Creative Director at Twenty Twenty, added: “We can’t wait for the new First Dates restaurant to open its doors to singletons looking for love in beautiful Bath. It’s Britain’s most romantic city and promises to be the perfect backdrop to our 10th Anniversary season – which will also have a new look and some exciting twists to go with our brand-new location.

“As well as being the ideal place for our couples to fall for one another, Bath is right on the doorstep of our home in Bristol, and reflects Twenty Twenty’s commitment to producing programming here in the south-west; we want to do all we can to nurture talent in the region and help the industry grow on our home turf.”

A start date for the new series is to be announced.

