Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of the semi-final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live semi-final for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining four couples each performing twice in an effort to make next weekend’s grand final.

Here are all the performances plus tonight’s Strictly scores from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Mack The Knife by Bobby Darin – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10)

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Run Boy Run by Woodkid – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Rumba

Song: Lift Me Up by Rihanna – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Dance: Charleston

Song: Fit As A Fiddle by Gene Kelly & Donald O’Connor – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Salsa

Song: You’ll Be Mine (Party Time) by Gloria Estefan – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want by Slow Moving Millie – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Mambo Italiano by Bette Midler – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Dua Lipa Medley – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10)

The judges’ marks from Saturday will now be combined from last week’s shows and added to the results of the penultimate public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show as they fight for a place in the final.

Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the dance-off plus a musical performance from Take That.