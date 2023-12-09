Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of the semi-final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live semi-final for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining four couples each performing twice in an effort to make next weekend’s grand final.
Here are all the performances plus tonight’s Strictly scores from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Mack The Knife by Bobby Darin – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10)
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Run Boy Run by Woodkid – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Layton and Nikita
Dance: Rumba
Song: Lift Me Up by Rihanna – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)
Dance: Charleston
Song: Fit As A Fiddle by Gene Kelly & Donald O’Connor – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: Salsa
Song: You’ll Be Mine (Party Time) by Gloria Estefan – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want by Slow Moving Millie – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)
Ellie and Vito
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Mambo Italiano by Bette Midler – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Dua Lipa Medley – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10)
The judges’ marks from Saturday will now be combined from last week’s shows and added to the results of the penultimate public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show as they fight for a place in the final.
Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the dance-off plus a musical performance from Take That.