Jamie Lynn Spears QUITS I'm A Celebrity 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on medical grounds.

The singer and actress, and younger sister to popstar Britney Spears, has already left camp.

The other celebs have been confirmed that she will not be returning to the show.

A show spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Jamie Lynn is the second of this year’s celebs to depart after columnist and broadcaster Grace Dent withdrew earlier this week.

More names taking part 2023’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include First Dates maitre d Fred Sirieix, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, boxing champion Tony Bellew, singer and telly host Marvin Humes, American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears and YouTuber Nella Rose.

Completing the line up is soap legend Nick Pickard, TV presenter Josie Gibson, former politician Nigel Farage, soap star Danielle Harold and TV star Sam Thompson.

Speaking before entering the jungle, Jamie Lynn said she signed up to dispel public ‘misconceptions’ of her.

She explained: “There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me.

“This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime.”

Last night’s episode saw Jamie Lynn in tears in camp, shortly after the group received a treat of chocolate.

Jamie Lynn said: “I needed a change of scenery. I was struggling earlier… I just want more chocolate.”

In the Bush Telegraph Tony said: “She’s just getting frustrated, she misses her kids. She’s so far away from home. It’s good to just go and ask someone how they’re doing. Just look out for each other. Everyone should have that attitude with everybody.”

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celeb continues every night on ITV1 at 9PM.

