Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent has been forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The food critic has left the show on medical grounds.

A show spokesperson said: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Grace had been due to take part in the latest trial, Down the Tubes, alongside Josie Gibson.

She will instead be joined by EastEnders actress Danielle Harold.

The latest episode last night saw, Sam and Nella face the latest trial, Fishy Business. They had to answer questions by retrieving stars from tanks filled with sea creatures. Despite the daunting task, they performed admirably, securing 10 out of 12 stars.

New camp-mate Tony opened up about his boxing career, discussing the emotional control required in the sport and his experiences in the ring, particularly his fight against Usyk. He also touched on the life-saving decision by a referee in one of his matches.

Meanwhile, Nick and Frankie faced the Deals on Wheels task, attempting to fill milk bottles from a milk float. Despite initial struggles, they completed the task but later lost the dingo dollars due to a wrong answer in a camp quiz.

The episode concluded with Ant & Dec inviting viewers to vote for a camp leader, with the result to be announced in tonight’s show.