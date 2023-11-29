When is the first eviction from I'm A Celebrity?

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back for 2023 and the first eviction from camp is looming.

Twelve celebrities are taking part in the new series in Australia but only one will be crowned the new Queen or King of the jungle.

As ever, it’ll be the public alone who decide which celebs are evicted nightly until one is named the winner in the grand final.

When is the first I’m a Celebrity eviction?

I’m A Celebrity’s vote-offs typically begin two weeks into the series. Therefore we expect the first eviction this weekend, on either 1 or 2 December.

Hosts Ant & Dec will announce details of each elimination live in the nightly shows at 9PM (9:30PM on Saturday).

Each evening the celebrity with the fewest votes will be eliminated until a trio are left for the final.

Who’s on the I’m a Celebrity line up

A total of twelve celebs began this year’s series.

They included US actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, YouTuber Nella Rose, boxing star Tony Bellew, soap actress Danielle Harold, TV personality Fred Sirieix and TV presenter Josie Gibson.

Completing the line up is Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, columnist and media personality Grace Dent, singer and presenter Marvin Humes, soap star Nick Pickard, recently retired Italian jockey Frankie Dettori and former politician Nigel Farage.

However TWO have already departed. Grace Dent withdrew after a week due to medical reasons. Jamie Lynn followed her out just a few days later.

Who will be evicted first?

While we await for the date of the first eviction to be confirmed, early odds revealed who is favourite to be the unlucky first celeb voted off.

According to Betfred, Nella is the current tip for the first boot. However it’s close between her, Nick and Frankie.

Betfred showbiz specialist, Kayley Cornelius said: “With 7/4 odds, internet personality Nella Rose is set to be the first campmate eliminated from the jungle. Nella has divided opinions amongst viewers since the pilot episode of the series, with many being quick to label her as ‘annoying’ due to her ‘excessive’ screaming and constant use of the ‘I’m just a girl’ catchphrase.

“Alongside this, her recent clash with First Dates star, Fred Sirieix, saw the YouTube star be met with a mountain of backlash, fans of the show took to social media to criticise her after she refused to make amends with Fred as she rejected his apology.

“Lifelines for Nella include Hollyoaks actor, Nick Pickard, and jockey, Frankie Dettori, who are both on 5/2 odds to leave. Both celebrities have struggled to get much screen time since entering the jungle and are yet to add any real entertainment value to the show.”

Meanwhile, it’s Sam and Josie who are the current favourites to win the series.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs each night on ITV1 at 9PM fronted by Ant & Dec.

As ever, we’ll watch the stars are confronted by tough trials for food & treats in the lead up to one of them being named this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.