Fred Sirieix brands Nigel Farage "shameful" in bitter Brexit row on I'm A Celebrity

Fred Sirieix branded Nigel Farage “shameful” in a bitter row over Brexit on I’m A Celebrity.

In the camp in tonight’s episode (20 November), Josie sparked a conversation about Boris Johnson by asking Nigel: “What’s he like on a personal level?”

Danielle chimed in, urging Nigel to consider Johnson “Forget politics, as a guy.”

Fred Sirieix

Nigel described Johnson as “Entertaining…in small doses” and “surprisingly introverted,” noting the contrast between his public persona and private character.

Josie questioned whether Johnson’s public clumsiness was genuine, to which Nigel responded: “I think he’s one of the most disorganized human beings that possibly ever lived. The whole thing’s bloody chaos. Shambles.”

The topic then shifted to Brexit, with Danielle finding the conversation “so interesting,” though she noted it got “a little bit heated.”

Fred said: “Brexit was about immigration, I remember your poster. I thought it was shameful what you did Nigel. Shameful.”

Nigel replied: “Sadly, sadly it was absolutely true. It was a poster showing mass young men moving illegally across borders.”

Fred insisted: “But it was about demonising migrants.”

Nigel replied: “No it wasn’t. In your view it was, but it wasn’t.”

To which Fred said: “It’s not only just my view.”

In the Bush Telegraph Nigel said: “I knew it wouldn’t take long, I knew politics would rear its head as indeed it did. And Fred feels very strongly about it.”

Having moved away to wash up, Grace said to Nick: “Brexit was his entire idea. It’s his specialist subject. Fred’s not going to change his mind on anything.”

In the Bush Telegraph Grace added: “I would 100% rather wash up than listen to another single word about Brexit. I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to go and put my head in that stream.’”

Nigel also said: “Brexit is about one thing and one thing only; being self-governing. We’re in charge. We can get it right, we can make an absolute mess of it but we’re in charge and the people who make those decisions we can hire and fire at elections where they have real power.”

Fred said: “I think the average person in the UK has lost out because of what you’ve done.”

Nigel said: “They haven’t lost out.”

In the Bush Telegraph Fred said: “Look, Nigel Farage is in the jungle with me. We’re bound to have this conversation. At the end of the day nothing is going to change, Nigel believes what he believes, I believe what I believe. It was only a matter of time.”

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX at 9PM.