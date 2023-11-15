Another Big Brother eviction set to shock the house TONIGHT

Another housemate is set to be evicted from the Big Brother house TONIGHT.

Fresh from last night’s double eviction, one more housemate is set to miss out on Friday’s final.

Voting lines are open now via the Big Brother app to vote for this year’s winner but will pause this evening at 6PM.

The one housemate with the fewest votes to win will then get the boot, just two days before the live final.

They will leave the five housemates competing for the £100,000 prize money.

Last night saw Tom and Jenkin get the boot in a double eviction, while Jordan returned to the house after the trio were ‘fake evicted’ at the start of the week.

In a live segment at the end of Tuesday’s highlights show, Big Brother announced: “As you can can see, Tom, Jordan and Jenkin have not been evicted. For the past 48 hours, they have been secretly watching you and influencing tasks.

“For the past 24 hours, the public have been voting to evict two of them. They will be evicted now and this time, forever.”

Alongside Jordan, those now left in the house are Noky, Matty, Henry, Olivia and Yinrun.

The last 24 hours has seen a brand new favourite to win Big Brother.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson for bookmakers BetVictor, revealed: “For the first time since the first week, we have a new favourite housemate to win. Henry’s odds have ended up much shorter than his initial 25/1 early in the series, and now he is the new favourite to win at 11/8.

“His bromance with Jordan has taken the main stage throughout the series, as the pair have been inseparable, but now he’s backed to go all the way!”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the live final this Friday across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.