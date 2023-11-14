There’s a brand new favourite to win Big Brother 2023 with just days to go until the final.

Friday night will see one housemate walk out as this year’s Big Brother champion, scooping a £100,000 prize fund.

However the path to the final isn’t easy with a double eviction tonight and rumours of more evictions to come.

Ahead of the latest episode this evening, there’s been a huge shake up in the odds and who is backed to win.

Yinrun, who had been leading the way since launch night, has slipped to third favourite, overtaken by both Olivia and new favourite Henry.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, shares with us his insight on the Big Brother winners market: “For the first time since the first week, we have a new favourite housemate to win. Henry’s odds have ended up much shorter than his initial 25/1 early in the series, and now he is the new favourite to win at 11/8. His bromance with Jordan has taken the main stage throughout the series, as the pair have been inseparable, but now he’s backed to go all the way!”

“Yinrun has been the favourite to win since the first day, but now Henry has knocked her off the top spot. She was 6/4 last week, but her odds have drifted slightly, and now she comes in at 11/4. Has she got what it takes to go all the way and win?”

“Olivia comes in as the new third favourite at 9/4. Her odds of winning have really improved as she was originally coming in at 20/1.”

“Jordan was the second favourite to win a couple of weeks ago, coming in at 3/1, but recently, he’s not proving popular with punters and has drifted significantly to 10/1. He is up for eviction tonight alongside Jenkin and Tom – can he survive?”

“Elsewhere in the market, Noky, Jenkin and Matty come in at 30/1, and Tom comes in at 100/1.”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX with the latest highlights and live eviction.