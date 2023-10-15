Big Brother 2023 prize money revealed for new series

The prize money on Big Brother’s new series has been announced.

Big Brother has made a return for 2023 with a brand new reboot, now airing nightly on ITV2 and ITVX Sunday – Friday nights.

This new series promises to deliver the same exciting elements that fans have come to love, including clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions.

Big Brother prize money confirmed

Sixteen housemates have entered the house but only one will last to the end, taking home a life-changing £100,000 cash prize.

It’s the biggest Big Brother UK prize fund since series 16 in 2015 where £116,100 was given out.

Viewers can expect intense competitions, unexpected twists and, of course, the drama that has made Big Brother a household name.

AJ Odudu and Will Best helm the show’s return and it’s spin-off.

The action unfolds within the iconic Big Brother house, now sporting a contemporary redesign for this reimagined show.

The new spacious abode retains classic Big Brother elements, including a prominent hot tub in the garden, luxurious lounging areas in the bathroom for late-night chats and a modern circular sitting area at the heart of the living space, where housemates gather to learn their fate from AJ and Will on live eviction nights.

An exciting addition to the house is an upstairs area with a glass wall, a first in Big Brother history. This innovation allows housemates to overlook the communal living area, accessible via stairs or a specially installed mobility lift to ensure inclusivity for all residents.

In other parts of the house, the plush bedroom features a variety of single and double beds, accompanied by a spacious pampering station. Here, housemates can relax, discuss the latest antics of their fellow residents and prepare themselves for another day in the house.

Big Brother UK first aired in the UK on Channel 4 in 2020 before switching to Channel 5 in 2011.