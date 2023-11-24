The Voice UK first look as new talent steps up in fourth auditions

Here’s a first look at the next episode of The Voice UK which continues to TV this weekend.

This evening sees the fourth round of auditions for the new season.

Will.i.am, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Maria are the four coaches in the spinning red chairs ready with their buzzers.

They need to choose the best acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the latest talented singers.

Budding performers perform in a bid to get a coveted chair turn. They’re singing for a place in the battle rounds by getting at least one coach to spin.

Ultimately, the public will decide who will win and take home the prize of a record contract, plus £50,000 in cash.

Meet this week’s contestants on The Voice UK 2023 auditions below…

Katie Coleman

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Katie Coleman ©ITV

Ryan Barton

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ryan Barton ©ITV

Hayley Chart

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Hayley Chart ©ITV

Albert Stott

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Albert Stott ©ITV

Daisy Gill

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Daisy Gill ©ITV

The Ashatones

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Ashatones ©ITV

Scarlette Von B

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Scarlette Von B ©ITV

Kelly Hastings

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Kelly Hastings ©ITV

The Voice UK airs on Saturday, 25 November at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.