The Voice UK returns with two BIG changes to the show

The Voice UK is back for 2023 this weekend with two major changes.

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am return to their familiar spots as the star-studded coaches, ready to discover the next big vocal talent from the most renowned chairs on TV.

The ever-charming Emma Willis is also back on board as the host, overseeing the proceedings.

The Voice UK: SR7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: will.i.am, Anne Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs

The blind auditions return, with the contestants trying to win over the coaches using only their vocals to secure a spot in the next round.

New for this year, for the first time in The Voice UK’s history, group performances are now welcomed, offering them an opportunity to claim the champion’s title.

Will.i.am says: “The dynamics have changed because of groups. It now reflects real life, in real life it’s not just a good singer versus a good singer. It’s a good singer vs a poet vs a rapper vs a group vs a duo vs a guitarist vs instrumentalist.

“Music is the entire imagination of folks that are passionate about making sense out of noise. So now that we have groups in the mix, it’s more reflective of real life.”

Olly Murs adds: “When I started on the show we had duos, and then trio’s and now we’ve got groups! It’s been so cool, we all had a group this year and it adds another dynamic to the show. Some people are better in groups than they are as a solo artist, other shows have been able to unearth big bands, maybe it’s time for The Voice to unearth the next big group.

“It’s been wicked to see dancing, rapping, singing and harmonies – when there’s more people on stage it can go in any direction, it’s quite exciting!”

The second big change for 2023 is the show’s prize.

As well as securing a recording deal with Universal Records, this year’s champion of The Voice UK will also enjoy a massive £50,000 cash prize.

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Anne Marie

And that’s not all, they’ll also jet off on a luxury holiday.

However it’s going to be even harder for budding performers with the competition tougher than ever.

Shares Sir Tom Jones: “I think we’ve had some of the best singers we’ve ever had. I think it’s got stronger and stronger and it’s been more difficult in the Blind Auditions this time to turn people away as they’ve been so good.”

Anne-Marie agrees: “I personally think that it’s been the best voices I’ve heard since I’ve started. It’s been hard to make decisions.”

The Voice UK starts Saturday, 4 November at 8:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX and continues weekly on Saturday nights.