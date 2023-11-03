First look at The Voice UK 2023 contestants in opening auditions

Here’s a first run down of the contestants taking part in The Voice UK 2023 auditions.

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, and Will.i.am are once more stepping into their roles as coaches, taking their places in television’s most recognised chairs.

Emma Willis, is back to anchor the show, steering through the unfolding performances and drama.

In a first for The Voice UK, group auditions are now in play, offering them a shot at the championship title.

The series begins with the much-awaited Blind Auditions, with the coaches ready to hit their buttons as they seek out exceptional vocal talent.

Dreamers with eyes on fame will take to the stage, vying for the title of the series’ top performer. The crowning talent will bag not just a contract with Universal Records but also a generous £50k in cash and a luxurious getaway.

The Voice UK airs on Saturday, 4 November at 8:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Yoni Shine

16-year-old student Yoni sings Let It Go by James Bay.

Mitchell Chambers

29-year-old Mitchell from London sings She Used To Be Mine from the musical Waitress.

Deja Vu

Girl group Deja Vu sing Unholy by Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Laville

36-year-old venue manager Laville from London sings Perfect Ruin by Kwabs.

Lil Shakz

18-year-old Lil Shakz raps for the coaches.

Stan Urban

79-year-old Stan Urban from Dundee plays the piano and sings Little Queenie by Chuck Berry.

Jerusha

27-year-old Jerusha from London sings Wish I Didn’t Miss You by Angie Stone.

Hope Winter

23-year-old singer-songwriter Hope Winter sings Mirror by Madison Ryann Ward.

