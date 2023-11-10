Five housemates are facing a double eviction on Big Brother 2023 tonight.

The latest round of nominations saw Olivia, Chanelle, Noky and Trish voted by their fellow housemates to face the public vote.

They’re joined by Jenkin who was put up fore eviction in last weekend’s Hunger Games twist.

This evening the public will vote out two of them and it’s shaping up to be the closest eviction of the series.

Chanelle is a favourite to be the first out but it’s looking incredibly close when it comes to who will be joining her.

Jenkin is currently edging out Trish with the pair fighting for survival in the competition ahead of next weekend’s final.

Noky and Olivia meanwhile look to be safe, securing their place in the final week with Yinrun, Matty, Tom, Henry and Jordan.

Voting for the eviction remains open via the Big Brother app. Fans are prompted to cast their votes for the housemate they want to see leave.

Lines will close in tonight’s live show before two housemates will depart from the Big Brother house.

Following the eviction, AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the ousted housemates for their initial live post-eviction interview on Big Brother: Late & Live.

The Big Brother 2023 final airs next Friday night (17 November) with a £100,000 prize fund up for grabs for this year’s BBUK champion.

Yinrun currently remains the favourite to triumph.

BetVictor spokesperson Sam Boswell shared: “In the winners’ market, Yinrun is the favourite at 6/4. She has been the frontrunner in this market since the start. She has effortlessly provided the laughs.

“The nation has fallen in love with her innocence and sense of humour; could she go all the way?”