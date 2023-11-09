Trish now second favourite to WIN Big Brother 2023

Trish has become the new second favourite to win Big Brother 2023.

After nearly six weeks of watching the much-loved social experiment, the Big Brother final is nearly here.

ITV have confirmed it will air next Friday, 17 November. But who’s backed to win?

Online bookmakers BetVictor have priced up the odds with fan-favourite Yinrun continuing to lead the way.

However behind her is now Trish, who has seen her odds cut all the way from being a 50/1 outside to take the prize money.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, shared: “Yinrun is favourite to win the series at 5/4. She has been the frontrunner in this market since the start. She has effortlessly provided the laughs. The nation has fallen in love with her innocence and sense of humour; could she go all the way?

“Second favourite is Trish at 15/8. Her odds of winning have really improved, as she was priced up at 50/1 in the second week. She has had her fair share of arguments and disagreements as she’s not scared to speak her mind, which is why the nation loves her and saved her from eviction a few times. Could she knock her best friend Yinrun off the top spot?”

As for the other housemates’ chances, Boswell continued: “Henry’s odds have ended up much shorter than his initial 25/1 early on in the series, currently 4/1. His bromance with Jordan has taken the main stage throughout the series, as the pair have been inseparable. Jordan was the second favourite to win last week at 3/1, but recently, he’s not proving popular with punters and has drifted significantly to 11/1.

“Elsewhere in the market, Olivia comes in at 20/1, Noky and Chanelle are priced up at 25/1, Jenkin and Matty 40/1, and Tom 80/1.”

For now, Big Brother’s latest live show this Friday will see another double eviction.

Jenkin, Olivia, Chanelle, Noky and Trish all face the axe and two will be heading home a week before the final.

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.