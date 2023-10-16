How long is Big Brother on for and when is the final?

Big Brother UK is back – here’s all about how long the series is on for and when the final date will be.

The brand new Big Brother series launched on Sunday, 8 October across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

The opening episode introduced us to a brand-new cast of housemates, taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house, making their grand entrance in front of a live studio audience.

The reimagined Big Brother house has received a contemporary makeover to set the stage for a series of clever tasks, nail-biting nominations, and live evictions.

How long is Big Brother on for?

The new series of Big Brother is slated to run for six weeks, airing nightly Sunday – Friday nights for a total of 36 episodes.

This makes the likely Big Brother final date Friday, 17 November – although this has yet to be officially confirmed by ITV.

In the final, the public will vote to crown their winner who will take home a big cash prize.

For now, the series continues with its daily highlights show at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

Big Brother’s new spin-off

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Each night, viewers can stay engaged with Big Brother: Late & Live hosted live by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Broadcast from the Big Brother house site in front of a studio audience, this show offers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content.

From live interviews with evictees to access to camera runs, celebrity guest commentary, and weekly nomination results, it’s a must-watch for fans.

And for those who can’t get enough, the iconic Big Brother: Live Stream returns exclusively on ITVX, airing seven nights a week (bird sounds included!)

This allows fans to immerse themselves in live footage well into the small hours after Big Brother: Late & Live