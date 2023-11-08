Big Brother spoilers as record number of housemates face DOUBLE eviction

A record number of housemates face another double eviction on Big Brother 2023 this week.

In tonight’s episode, housemates are gathered by Big Brother for the start of this week’s nominations.

But before the votes begin, Big Brother has an announcement with news of a rule break.

Last night’s episode saw a conversation between Jenkin, Olivia and Chanelle about this week’s nominations. Chanelle said “I’ll forgive but I’ll never forget when it comes to my friends and for me it’s my best mate up for eviction.”

Olivia replied: “In a way, I needed to hear that because sometimes I can be a bit like where I just say something and someone-, before being cut off by Jenkin who attempted to end the rule breaking chat.

For breaking the rules regarding discussion of nominations, Chanelle has her immunity revoked, thus once again allowing her to be nominated during tonight’s nominations.

Meanwhile Olivia – who had previously broken the rules – was punished by having nominating privileges revoked, plus an additional punishment of having to write lines of “I must not break the rules.” 600 times for Big Brother.

The remaining housemates then made their nominations, resulting in a record number of housemates facing what will be another DOUBLE eviction this Friday.

Viewers can find out exactly who is facing the public vote this week in tonight’s episode.

As for Olivia, she is left in tears by her punishment.

As most of the housemates are in the garden, she vents to Chanelle and Tom.

“When Yinrun got put in f**king jail, I was the person out there singing, dancing and f**king chanting but everyone’s happy to watch me write f**king lines,” Olivia complains.

“I am going on Friday, I’d rather take the f**king control and walk out the f**king door with dignity,” she adds tearfully.

Big Brother 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The live double eviction takes place this Friday ahead of the final next Friday evening.