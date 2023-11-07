Big Brother's Chanelle and Olivia face punishment for nominations talk

Chanelle and Olivia are set to face a punishment for talking about nominations on Big Brother.

Despite two previous rule breaks in the house, one of which also involved Olivia, the housemates seemingly still haven’t learned their lesson.

In tonight’s show, Olivia, Jenkin and Chanelle are sitting on the sofa when talk turns to the upcoming nominations.

“Tomorrow is going to be f***ing hard,” Olivia says.

Jenkin, already facing eviction after being nominated by Yinrun, Trish and Jordan in the Hunger Games task, says: “For you.”

Chanelle also says: “For you.”

Olivia asks: “Do you know?”

Chanelle, who is currently immune after the Hunger Games task, says: “I forgive but I’ll never forget. For me, my best mate is up for eviction.”

Jenkin interjects: “You can’t.”

Chanelle says: “I’m not saying it’s that.”

Olivia then says: “Do you know what? In a way I needed to hear that because sometimes I can be a bit like that where I see something in someone and think…”

Jenkin interjects again: “Guys. Just stop this conversation.”

But despite Jenkin’s interruptions, Chanelle and Olivia’s conversation hasn’t gone unnoticed by Big Brother…

What punishment does Big Brother have in store for the pair?

Also in tonight’s Big Brother, emotions run high when friends and family enter the house.

However not everyone will get to see their loved ones.

As part of a new shopping task, two housemates at a time must man Big Brother’s Security Hut.

The pairs will each be faced with the tough decision to decide which one of two family members of the other housemates can be let into the house.

While the family member not chosen is sent home, the other steps into the house.

However while they may try to communicate with housemates, if the housemates communicate back, or turn to face the intruder, they will fail the task.

Jenkin says: “I just want to say that if my family come here, I don’t care about the situation, I will be engaging in conversation with them.”

Big Brother continues at 9PM tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.