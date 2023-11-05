Big Brother's Olivia takes aim at Noky and Trish after Paul's eviction

Noky and Trish get the blame for Paul’s eviction on Big Brother tonight.

This evening’s episode sees all the aftermath from Friday night when Paul and Dylan were given the boot in a double eviction.

Tom, Olivia and Jenkin are left shocked by Paul’s departure in particular.

Speaking with Tom, Olivia says: “They did this. Those two girls did this.”

Speaking about Paul, Tom says: “He was literally one of the most genuine ones of us all.”

Suggesting she will face the public vote again, Trish jokes: “I’m going to be wearing these dresses again.” Henry laughs at Trish’s comment which leaves Tom less than impressed.

Tom says: “They’re f***ing giggling right now. I can’t do this.”

Meanwhile, Trish says to Noky: “I think they were sure the public would hate me like they don’t like me. And so I feel like I’m going to be up for nomination again.”

Later on, Olivia complains: “Maybe next week our group will get a say in what actually happens in here.”

Jenkin suggests: “If you look at the pattern of how it’s going, it’s the loud ones that go first so it’ll be me and Liv next.”

Tom then vows: “If that happens we’ll walk out with them.”

He goes on: “It feels like going against Trish is signing your death warrant in here.”

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode a new Hunger Games twist sees the house split.

Chanelle, Henry, Matty, Noky and Tom make up District A while District B is made up of Jenkin, Jordan, Olivia, Trish and Yinrun.

The two groups face off in a series of challenges with end with one housemate facing eviction and another immune.

Meanwhile, there’s yet more drama for the Henry, Matty and Jordan love-triangle after Jordan overhears Henry and Matty speaking about him.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.