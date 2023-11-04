My Mum, Your Dad Janey and Roger relationship update

My Mum, Your Dad couple Janey and Roger have given fans an update on their relationship.

The pair appeared on ITV’s This Morning this week with news to share.

Whilst chatting with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary Janey and Roger revealed how they are still very much together six months on… and will be joining the This Morning family too!

My Mum Your Dad: SR1 EP10 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Roger and Janey

Talking about the ITV dating show, which has been renewed for a second series, Janey admitted “I definitely went in looking for love!”

Roger confessed: “I didn’t know what to expect, I was just winging it basically… but it’s been the best surprise of my life!”

Janey added: “When I first did see Roger – everyone knows he’s fit – but I go for humour and kindness.”

Roger said: “When we go out now to our local shop you see people look at you and say ‘it’s you!’…”

Revealing how they have said the L-word to each other already, Janey continued: “I thought he was going to tell me something awful, he said ‘there’s an elephant in the room… I love ya!’ and I said ‘I love you too!’…”

Alison reacted: “Well we are very excited, everyone’s buzzing here at This Morning because you’ve got some news haven’t ya? You are going to be joining the team!”

Dermot added: I think you’ll be doing some VTs, maybe some little travelogues for us aren’t you?”

Roger enthused: “We’re just really excited!”

Dermot said, “It’s lovely to have you part of the family…”

Alison added: “Yes, welcome to This Morning!”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX

The first series of My Mum, Your Dad is available to watch online now via ITVX.

Hosted by Davina McCall, it sees a group of single parents nominated by their adult children getting a chance at love – unaware their kids are secretly watching on and playing matchmaker.