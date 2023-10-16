My Mum, Your Dad renewed for second series on ITV

ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad is set to return for a second series.

My Mum, Your Dad is a unique dating show designed for the whole family.

First airing earlier this year, it sees a group of single parents nominated by their adult children getting a chance at love. The singles from various backgrounds across the UK come together at a picturesque country house retreat, all with the shared goal of finding true love.

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX: The parents and their children

Anxious parents are dropped off by their supportive children, who offer words of encouragement. The twist? The kids gather at ‘The Bunker,’ where host Davina McCall reveals that they will secretly monitor their parents’ romantic journey and guide them in their quest for love while posing as dating experts.

My Mum, Your Dad renewed for second series

Fresh from the end of season one, it’s been reported that a second series is now in the works.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “There was just such a warm, positive feeling around the show and everyone was thrilled with the ratings for a launch series.

“Everyone remains very excited to see how the format can develop in future.”

Davina told the newspaper that she was excited to couple up more single parents, sharing: “I want to present this show for the rest of my life!

“I’ve been sent photographs of couples since! The show works. I really am Cupid!”

For now, you can catch up on the full first series of the show online now via ITVX.

Davina raved: “Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on.”